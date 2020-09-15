Life

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Posted on

Disney has released a trailer for The Mandalorian season 2.  To no one’s surprise, there is a large amount of Baby Yoda in the clip. Not much is given away in the preview.  We’ll just have to wait for the new season to premiere on Disney Plus on October 30th. What do you expect to see in season 2?

