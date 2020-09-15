“The Mandalorian” Season 2 Trailer Is Here

Disney has released a trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. To no one’s surprise, there is a large amount of Baby Yoda in the clip. Not much is given away in the preview. We’ll just have to wait for the new season to premiere on Disney Plus on October 30th. What do you expect to see in season 2?

Baby Yoda is back in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer https://t.co/YSZSqWWK8J pic.twitter.com/AYXRJX1qpk — The Verge (@verge) September 15, 2020