The Most Searched Halloween Costumes For 2019, According To Google

While out trick-or-treating this Thursday there’s a good chance you’ll see lots of creepy clowns on the streets. Google has compiled the most searched for Halloween costumes of 2019, with It’s Pennywise topping the charts. The more traditional witch takes second, as Spiderman, dinosaurs, and characters from Disney’s Descendants round out the Top 5. A more generic clown comes in sixth. But perhaps sales of grease paint will be up this year; Harley Quinn makes the list at 15th.

Here’s the top ten via Search Engine Journal:1

IT

Witch

Spider-Man

Dinosaur

Descendants

Clown

Fortnite

Chucky

1980s

Unicorn