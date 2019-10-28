Life

United Airlines Unveils “Star Wars” Themed Plane

If you are traveling this upcoming holiday season, you might find yourself riding alongside X-Wings and TIE Fighters. United Airlines will fly a Boeing 737 aircraft with Star Wars images on the plane. Along with the X-Wing and TIE fighter, there’s a light saber on the tail. The partnership is to promote Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The airline will feature characters from the movie in their flight safety videos as well as provide passengers with special Star Wars-themed amenity kits. The plane will fly on North American, Carribean and Central American routes starting in November.

