United Airlines Unveils “Star Wars” Themed Plane

If you are traveling this upcoming holiday season, you might find yourself riding alongside X-Wings and TIE Fighters. United Airlines will fly a Boeing 737 aircraft with Star Wars images on the plane. Along with the X-Wing and TIE fighter, there’s a light saber on the tail. The partnership is to promote Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. The airline will feature characters from the movie in their flight safety videos as well as provide passengers with special Star Wars-themed amenity kits. The plane will fly on North American, Carribean and Central American routes starting in November.

Fly the friendly galaxy: United Airlines launching 'Star Wars' themed plane – KOMO News https://t.co/ErPCNHl014 pic.twitter.com/a68ZY9UWmI — Air Transport News (@AirTransportNew) October 28, 2019