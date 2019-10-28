Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 30th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Brockhampton at The Union Event Center

A texas hip hop collective. Think what you will of that.

• Magic Show of the Strange at the Urban Arts Gallery

A bizarre magic show promising strange and unusual acts you won’t see anywhere else. It seems about right for Devil’s Night.

• HALLOWEEN!

This season’s peak amateur night! From Gracie’s to Quarters to Urban Louge and all stops in between, it’ll be a night you’ll try to remember in a costume you’ll probably not ever want to wear again.

• Stronger Beer Day

More potent brews and more of them will start showing up on store shelves for the first time in 86 years according to the Salt Lake Tribune and my liver. I am not sure how you’ll celebrate this day, but I’ll be doing it with wings from Wing Coop and my Snowbird Oktoberfest stein.

• 47th Annual Park City Ski Swap at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse

Did you accidentally leave your snowboard boots in the parking lot of Brighton in 2016 as I did? Have you not been riding because of that since then? Well, this is the place for me and maybe you if you’re looking to swap, upgrade, or just expand your arsenal of snow-riding gear. It starts today and goes through Sunday, but you can get in free on Saturday and Sunday by texting PCSWAP to 33986 to snag a pass!

• Beer and Ballet at the Capitol Theatre

It’s a taste of craft beer, pub fare, and fresh ballet. On tap, they will have beer from Hoppers, Kiitos, and Proper Brewing, and Ballet West II will perform Nicolo Fonte’s Piece of My Heart with music by Janis Joplin, and Elena Kunikova’s Divertimento. Refined, yet buzzed!

• Day of the Dead Celebration at Utah Cultural Celebration Center

The event features traditional Mexican musical & dance performances, traditional food, a beer garden, and a variety of hands-on activities for the whole family. Plus a chance to win prizes in their Catrina dress-up contest!

• Pet Pictures with Santa at Humane Society of Utah

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking, but Costco has had their Christmas crap up since August. At least you’ll have this pic back in time to smear it all over social media and maybe even put it on an actual, snail-mail, Christmas card. Yeah! That’s the way! The fee is $35 for the sitting with a same-day 8×10 portrait. Oh, and it’s tax-deductible.

• Twenty Øne Piløts at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Let’s try this again…It was just under a year ago, roughly when they were here last, but Salt Lake loves this band! Misterwives will be the opener if the weather doesn’t mess this up for us again.

• Strung Out at Metro Music Hall

SLC Punx-approved show with Strung Out and The Casualties.

• Ra Ra Riot at Urban Lounge

Out of NY and touring on their latest album, “Superbloom”, Ra Ra Riot is back in Salt Lake for this 21-and-over show will be joined by Bayonne.

