Apple’s AirPods Pro Drop This Week

Apple has just made it a little easier to ignore the real world. The tech giant Monday launched its newest incarnation of headphones. The Apple AirPods Pro are a premium version of their already popular wireless in-ears but with added noise canceling. Also water and sweat resistant, they’ll run you $249 and will ship starting Oct. 30. The case will also be capable of wireless charging.

The feature they are missing is a built-in heart rate monitor. I suppose you’ll just have to pick up a Fit Bit or Apple Watch if you want to know if your ticker is ticking. That being said, I had my doubts when I first purchased my AirPods, but I love these things and never leave home without them. Much like every iPhone I own, they simply work and I will more than likely pick a pair of these up this week.