The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

Homelessness is not just a grown-up problem. For twenty-one years, The Road Home Apple Tree has been helping the children at the Road Home start school with confidence and a sense of belonging. The Road Home needs your help to provide new back-to-school clothing, shoes and backpacks for more than 200 children, including a new facility for families with special needs children. X96 invites you to be a child Advocate! Stop by The Advocates in Ogden, American Fork or Murray. Pick an apple off the Road Home Apple Tree. Each apple reflects a child’s needs for school. Visit the Advocate’s Facebook page for details. PLEASE HELP, every child deserves an Advocate!