The Road Home with Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealers

Rocky Mtn Chevy Dealers & X96 invites you to help the homeless this holiday season.

Tonight, almost 3,000 people, including 800 children, will be safe and warm at the Road Home Shelter or in their housing program. Your help is crucial. Drop off blankets, coats, boots, hats, and gloves at any Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealer. And join X96 on December 20th and 21st for The Road Home Radiothon. X96 will broadcast live for two days from The Road Home to raise funds to provide shelter for the homeless all year long. Visit a Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership or click below to make a cash donation.

Help Utahns get back on the road to their own home!