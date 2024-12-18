Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 18th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link 
  • Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link 
  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link 
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link 
  • 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link 
  • Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link
  • IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946) SLFS Holidays 2024 at Broadway Theater – Link 2024
  • David Koechner at Wise Guys 12/20-12/21- Link 
  • Jolly Holiday DIVA! At Metro Music Hall –12/19-12/22 – Link 

Friday the 20th: 

  • DANCE OF THE HOLIDAYS – Derek Hough (Night 2) at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 21st:

  • 2024 WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • Cookies With Canines 2024 at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS! At Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Winter Solstice Bazaar 2024 at Millcreek Commons – Link 

Sunday the 22nd: 

  • Utah Hockey Club vs. Anaheim Ducks at Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

