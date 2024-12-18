Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 18th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link
- Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link
- 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link
- Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link
- IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946) SLFS Holidays 2024 at Broadway Theater – Link 2024
- David Koechner at Wise Guys 12/20-12/21- Link
- Jolly Holiday DIVA! At Metro Music Hall –12/19-12/22 – Link
Friday the 20th:
- DANCE OF THE HOLIDAYS – Derek Hough (Night 2) at Eccles Theater – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 21st:
- 2024 WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION at Red Butte Gardens – Link
- Cookies With Canines 2024 at Wheeler Farm – Link
- HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS! At Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link
- Winter Solstice Bazaar 2024 at Millcreek Commons – Link
Sunday the 22nd:
- Utah Hockey Club vs. Anaheim Ducks at Delta Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link