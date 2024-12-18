Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 18th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link

Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link

2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link

Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (1946) SLFS Holidays 2024 at Broadway Theater – Link 2024

David Koechner at Wise Guys 12/20-12/21- Link

Jolly Holiday DIVA! At Metro Music Hall –12/19-12/22 – Link

Friday the 20th:

DANCE OF THE HOLIDAYS – Derek Hough (Night 2) at Eccles Theater – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 21st:

2024 WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION at Red Butte Gardens – Link

Cookies With Canines 2024 at Wheeler Farm – Link

HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS! At Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters at Maverik Center – Link

Winter Solstice Bazaar 2024 at Millcreek Commons – Link

Sunday the 22nd:

Utah Hockey Club vs. Anaheim Ducks at Delta Center – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link