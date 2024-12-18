Boner of the Day for December 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: YOU CAN’T HONEY TRAP HIM
Jesse Waters is infatuated with Donald Trump. Waters claimed, “Trump is so unique, here’s why. He is wealthy, so you can’t bribe him. He’s handsome, and so you can’t honey-trap him. You know, he’s been around models his whole life. And he’s also a celebrity, so you can’t influence him with A-listers – he’s not awestruck, he’s not starstruck. So the only way you can really charm him is by investing in America.”
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS THE CALIBRE OF STAFF THEY WANT
Donald Trump has nominated Hershcel Walker as Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Herschel has been no stranger to controversy, claiming he worked in law enforcement when he has not. Walker has gone as far as showing a badge of some sort while debating which caused the moderators to reprimand Walker for. Multiple women have come fourth to claim violence, and abuse. Another woman claimed he forced her to have an abortion. Donald Trump said, “A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports. During my First Term, he served as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has traveled to over 400 Military installations around the World, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team.”
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S A TIE FIGHTER YOU MORON
Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano went to social media site X (formerly Twitter) to share how overwhelmed he is about the drones of unknown origin in New Jersey. He shared a photo of a Tie Fighter from Star Wars along with the text, “It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones. The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire continental United States before being shot down. Such should be viewed as a threat to our nation and citizens and action is long overdue. We have recourses and assets in our arsenal to get answers, but I suppose Ukraine is more important to the White House. January 20th can’t come soon enough.”