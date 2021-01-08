You might want to add this spot to your travel bucket list.

West Virginia’s New River Gorge has been named the newest national park in the U.S.

It has 53 miles of free-flowing whitewater that cuts through sandstone cliffs that stand as high as 1,000 feet in the air.

The U.S. Just Got a New National Park — and It’s a Rock Climbing and Whitewater Rafting Paradise https://t.co/zxTuEuliWt — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) January 8, 2021

It also has 1,500 rock climbing routes and nearly 13 miles of mountain bike trails.

New River Gorge is about an hour’s drive from Charleston, West Virginia.

Have you ever visited this area this area?