Star Light, Star Bright: Where You Can Find One Of The World’s Best Spots For Stargazing

Minnesota’s only national park was just named one of the world’s best places to look at stars (not the celebrity kind; the shining brightly, up in the sky ones).
Voyageurs National Park, just south of the Canadian border, has been named an International Dark Sky Park.
That means it’s a great place to stargaze because there’s hardly any light pollution.
Other spots already on the best stargazing list: Glacier National Park in Montana, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, and the island of Kozushima in Japan.
What’s one of the coolest things you’ve ever seen up in the sky?
