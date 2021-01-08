‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Written Out of ‘Flash’

If you were a fan of Ray Fisher as Cyborg in the Justice League film and want to see more of him in future DC movies, don’t hold your breath.

The word is, Fisher’s character has been written out of the Flash film after his recent criticism of director Joss Whedon and DC Films President Walter Hamada.

On Twitter, Fisher said he wanted nothing to do with Flash and even called Hamada, “the most dangerous kind of enabler.”

I strongly suggest that @TheWrap amend this article immediately. While I appreciate the reporter’s undying desire to do @wbpictures and Walter Hamada’s bidding—it is factually inaccurate. I did not publicly step down from anything. 1/5https://t.co/905q9eX2QX — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 7, 2021

The studio has granted Fisher’s wish to not be a part of the movie and as far as re-casting the role there’s been no word of that happening either.

Are you a fan of the DC films? Do you think Fisher is right?