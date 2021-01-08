Thieves Make Off With $675K In Wine, Throw Bottles At Police From Getaway Car

A hotel in France was burglarized not once but twice this week.

The thieves didn’t take cash, they took wine from the hotel’s wine cellar.

An estimated $245,410 dollars worth of wine was taken by the thieves on Monday and $429,596 dollars of wine was taken on Tuesday.

Thieves throw wine bottles at police during chase following $430G booze heist: report https://t.co/CptNcJR048 — Zyite.com (@zyiteblog) January 8, 2021

The owner started chasing the burglars as he called the cops. The cops joined in the chase and the suspects started throwing bottles out of the car window.

It hasn’t been confirmed if it was the same people who broke in both nights.

