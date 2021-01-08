Elon Musk Surpasses Jeff Bezos As The World’s Richest Person

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest person in the world.

After Tesla’s stock holdings went up by 6% on Thursday, Musk’s personal net worth rose to $191 billion, nudging ahead of Bezos at $187 billion. Bill Gates is third at $134 billion.

Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world, officially surpassing Jeff Bezos https://t.co/H8x11sNyVL by @skleb1234 pic.twitter.com/lT4NOyLotw — Forbes (@Forbes) January 8, 2021

Musk’s net worth has skyrocketed by over $53 billion in the last two months as Tesla shares have nearly doubled.

Will Musk hang onto the top spot, or is his wealth mostly ‘on paper’ due to Tesla’s stock price?