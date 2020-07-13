When will we finally be able to see the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead? According to showrunner Angela Kang, the premiere date will be revealed during the show’s virtual presentation on Friday, July 24, at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT, at this year’s [email protected], an online-only event. The season-ender, A Certain Doom, was originally scheduled to air on Sunday, April 12, but was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
THE WALKING DEAD Season 10 Finale Air Date Will Be Announced During [email protected] Panelhttps://t.co/jpzkFw5oeI pic.twitter.com/LZGFOGrbLQ
— ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) July 13, 2020
