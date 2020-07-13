Life

Vintage ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Cartridge Sells For $114,000

Are old video games the new baseball cards? A vintage copy of Super Mario Bros. just auctioned for a whopping $114,000. The 1985 NES cartridge was sealed in the original box with a near-perfect grade of 9.4. The auction set a new record for classic video games after another sealed Super Mario sold for $100,150 last year.

