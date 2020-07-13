Life

Hugh Hefner’s Son Running For Office

Posted on

Cooper Hefner, son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is running for office in California. The 28-year-old will run for State Senate as a Democrat in California’s 30th district, which incorporates part of Los Angeles and the surrounding area. Cooper grew up in the Playboy Mansion as the son of Hefner and his second wife Kimberley Conrad. Last year he left his father’s company and launched his own media company, HefPost.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top