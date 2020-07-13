Hugh Hefner’s Son Running For Office

Cooper Hefner, son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is running for office in California. The 28-year-old will run for State Senate as a Democrat in California’s 30th district, which incorporates part of Los Angeles and the surrounding area. Cooper grew up in the Playboy Mansion as the son of Hefner and his second wife Kimberley Conrad. Last year he left his father’s company and launched his own media company, HefPost.

Cooper Hefner, son of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, announced that he's launching an exploratory campaign to run as a Democrat for the California Senate in the state's 30th District, which includes Los Angeles County. https://t.co/yWrjfgfDYt — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2020