Chinese Vase Once Sold For $56 Auctions For $9 Million

A rare Chinese vase that once sold for just $56 has been auctioned off at a slightly larger price tag – more than $9 million bucks. The rare “double-walled” vase dates back to the year 1743 and is one of just a handful like it. Sotheby’s called it “a lost masterpiece.”

The vase was found in the country home of an elderly European woman whose house was filled with cats and dogs. One expert called it a “miracle” that the vase survived 50 years around all those pets.