Life

Hawaii Likely To Push Opening Date Back From August 1st

Posted on

Hawaii might be reconsidering its re-opening date of August 1st. Currently, the state requires anyone coming into the Islands, resident or visitor, to quarantine for 14 days because of coronavirus concerns. August 1st was supposed to be when the restriction was lifted and travelers would only need a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Hawaii.

With the virus resurging across the country, Hawaii’s Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said the state is looking to push back the August 1st opening date.
Green says the ultimate decision will come from Governor David Ige.

