“The Walking Dead” Season 10 Finale To Air Later This Year

You’ll have to wait to see how season 10 of The Walking Dead ends. Post-production of the show has been halted over coronavirus concerns. The season will pause with April 5th’s episode on AMC. Producers plan a special finale later this year.

