Life

“The Walking Dead” Season 10 Finale To Air Later This Year

Posted on

You’ll have to wait to see how season 10 of The Walking Dead ends. Post-production of the show has been halted over coronavirus concerns. The season will pause with April 5th’s episode on AMC. Producers plan a special finale later this year.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top