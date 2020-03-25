Life

Young Person Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending ‘Coronavirus Party’

A Kentucky resident has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a so-called “coronavirus party.” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear described the ‘party’ as a group of “young adults in their 20s who I guess were thinking they were invincible.” The partygoer was one of 39 new cases reported in the state on Tuesday. Beshear said Kentuckians “owe each other a duty to protect each other.” Be honest – was there a point where you weren’t taking this outbreak as seriously as you should have?

