Yelp Adds Donate Button So You Can Help Local Businesses

Small businesses, the heart, and the soul of your community are taking a major hit as the coronavirus forces them to shut their doors. While some have asked customers to purchase gift cards as a way to infuse cash into their registers, Yelp has stepped up with a new way to help. Fire up the app and you’ll see a donation button for eligible businesses. With one click, you’ll be sent to a GoFundMe page to complete the transaction. The two companies have also pledged to match up to $1 million in donations for small businesses, with others set to join in the cause.

