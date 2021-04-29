It’s X96’s Mom’s Day Giveaway!

Listen all week, from April 30th through May 7th, to win prizes for your Mom from Marriott Hotels, Limb Jewelers, Manscape, Ozora Japanese Bar & Tapas, and Cosset Bath and Body! All great places and products that your mom will love and help her forget that time you crashed the car and every time you drank milk out of the container.

Each day a winner will be awarded a daily prize AND entered to win the grand prize of all 5 daily prizes, one for each of our sponsors! We think of it as helping you cement your place as your mom’s favorite child!

You’re welcome. Win all week from the station that thinks your Mom is hot stuff, X96.

Official rules for “The X96 Mom’s Day Giveaway!”: from May 3rd to May 7th, 2021, X96 will provide a daily keyword multiple to submit via text to 33986 to be entered into a drawing for (1) of (5) daily prizes from the providers as listed below. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. On or after May 8th, 2021 (5) winners will be selected from the total entries to receive (1) Prize each. From those (5) contestants, (1) winner will be selected as the Grand Prize winner and will receive all five of the daily prizes in a Grand Prize Pack. Prizes: (1) Marriott Hotel Gift Certi cate for (2) Nights – Value: $200, (1) Limb Jewelers Gift Card – Value $100, (1) Manscaped Lawnmower 3.0 – Value $79.99, (1) Ozora Japanese Restaurant Gift Card – Value $100, (1)Cossett Bath And Body Gift Card – Value $100, (1) Grand Prize Pack (All 5 Prizes) – Value $579.99. All prizes are provided by the respective vendors. These rules are in addition to the Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.