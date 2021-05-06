‘Loki’ Moves To Wednesdays on Disney Plus

Disney+ has made a slight change for Loki.
The show will air on Wednesdays instead of Friday.
Tom Hiddleston appeared in a teaser and said, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”
‘Loki’ Moves Up Premiere Date, Will Release Weekly Episodes on Wednesdays https://t.co/uvkgUR1hMZ
— Variety (@Variety) May 5, 2021
Loki will now premiere on June 9th.
What is your favorite night of television watching?
