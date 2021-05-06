Life

‘Loki’ Moves To Wednesdays on Disney Plus

Disney+ has made a slight change for Loki.

The show will air on Wednesdays instead of Friday.

Tom Hiddleston appeared in a teaser and said, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

Loki will now premiere on June 9th.

What is your favorite night of television watching?

