‘Mortal Kombat’ Star Says Rage Against the Machine Inspired Film

Rage Against the Machine is certainly inspiring to other musicians, but what about filmmakers?

According to Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan and Mehcad Brooks, music inspired their characters Cole Young and Jax.

While Mehcad says Jax is part DMX and Lil Nas X, Tan says that Cole Young was all about Rage Against the Machine.

Tan told NME, Tan says he listened to a lot of Rage Against the Machine while filming and that the music has “energy of self-discovery and destroying down boundaries and walls and breaking all these things that feel like oppression.”

