Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 6th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Friday May 8th: 

  • Colors Presents R&B Only Live * 21+ ( DJ Night of R&B Music)

Saturday May 9th: 

  • Charlie Puth at Maverik Center  

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link 
  • 2026 Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Grand America – 2nd – 10th – Link
  • Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link 

Friday the 8th: 

  • 2026 Queer Food Festival at Mountain Cider West – Link 
  • 2026 Draper Jam at Draper Amphitheatre – Link 
  • Hippie Sabotage live at The Complex – Link 
  • Market and Craft Fair Summer Market at Valley Fair Mall – Link 

Saturday the 9th:

  • 2026 Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • 2026 Mother’s Day Boutique at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • Beehive Big Top Circus Show at Trolly Square – Link 
  • Creator’s Collective Mother’s Day Market at South Salt Lake Community Center – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts Pop Up Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos Brewery – Link 
  • Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link 
  • Reaper with Skellytn and Airglo live at The Complex – Link 
  • South Salt Lake Mural Fest 2026 – Link 
  • Train Day at This Is The Place 2026 – Link (for Todd) 
  • Wasatch Community Gardens Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser at State Fair Grounds – Link 
  • Living Heritage Festival at Ogden Union Station – Link (from Paulette – will be making Ukranian Eggs) 

Sunday the 10th: 

  • 2026 Mother’s Day Brunch at Grand America – Link 
  • Mother’s Day Brunch 2026 at Snowbird – Link 
  • Mother’s Day Brunch 2026 at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
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