Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 6th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Friday May 8th:
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Colors Presents R&B Only Live * 21+ ( DJ Night of R&B Music)
Saturday May 9th:
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Charlie Puth at Maverik Center
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link
- 2026 Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Grand America – 2nd – 10th – Link
- Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
Friday the 8th:
- 2026 Queer Food Festival at Mountain Cider West – Link
- 2026 Draper Jam at Draper Amphitheatre – Link
- Hippie Sabotage live at The Complex – Link
- Market and Craft Fair Summer Market at Valley Fair Mall – Link
Saturday the 9th:
- 2026 Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser at Red Butte Gardens – Link
- 2026 Mother’s Day Boutique at Wheeler Farm – Link
- Beehive Big Top Circus Show at Trolly Square – Link
- Creator’s Collective Mother’s Day Market at South Salt Lake Community Center – Link
- Crafts & Drafts Pop Up Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos Brewery – Link
- Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
- Reaper with Skellytn and Airglo live at The Complex – Link
- South Salt Lake Mural Fest 2026 – Link
- Train Day at This Is The Place 2026 – Link (for Todd)
- Wasatch Community Gardens Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser at State Fair Grounds – Link
- Living Heritage Festival at Ogden Union Station – Link (from Paulette – will be making Ukranian Eggs)
Sunday the 10th:
- 2026 Mother’s Day Brunch at Grand America – Link
- Mother’s Day Brunch 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Mother’s Day Brunch 2026 at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link