Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 6th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Friday May 8th:

Colors Presents R&B Only Live * 21+ ( DJ Night of R&B Music)

Saturday May 9th:

Charlie Puth at Maverik Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

Spring 2026 Utah Art Market – 4/22-5/02 – Link

2026 Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea at Grand America – 2 nd – 10 th – Link

Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link

Friday the 8th:

2026 Queer Food Festival at Mountain Cider West – Link

2026 Draper Jam at Draper Amphitheatre – Link

Hippie Sabotage live at The Complex – Link

Market and Craft Fair Summer Market at Valley Fair Mall – Link

Saturday the 9th:

2026 Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser at Red Butte Gardens – Link

2026 Mother’s Day Boutique at Wheeler Farm – Link

Beehive Big Top Circus Show at Trolly Square – Link

Creator’s Collective Mother’s Day Market at South Salt Lake Community Center – Link

Crafts & Drafts Pop Up Market and Mini Craft Night at Kiitos Brewery – Link

Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

Reaper with Skellytn and Airglo live at The Complex – Link

South Salt Lake Mural Fest 2026 – Link

Train Day at This Is The Place 2026 – Link (for Todd)

Wasatch Community Gardens Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser at State Fair Grounds – Link

Living Heritage Festival at Ogden Union Station – Link (from Paulette – will be making Ukranian Eggs)

Sunday the 10th:

2026 Mother’s Day Brunch at Grand America – Link

Mother’s Day Brunch 2026 at Snowbird – Link

Mother’s Day Brunch 2026 at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Link

Farmers Markets: