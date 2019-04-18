These Items Are Cheaper At Costco Than The Dollar Store

Doing some shopping at the dollar store because you’re a little short on cash? Consider picking up a Costco membership instead. According to Readers Digest, you might find some better deals at the warehouse chain. What could be cheaper than a buck? Well, some snack foods like Cheez-It crackers and Goldfish, if you buy in bulk. Chewing gum too. Household items such as cleaning products, paper towels, fabric softener, lotions, and even sponges work out in your favor when stocking up. A large sized bottle of Tylenol or Advil can combat a headache, especially when the cost works out to less than the discount shop.

