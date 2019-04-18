Amazon Has The Hook Up On Smart Plugs

Asking out loud and having the lights turn on without flicking a switch may sound like the future, but it’s already here. And thanks to Amazon, you can make it a reality on the cheap. Compatible with digital assistants like your Google Home or Echo, the online everything store has 4-packs of Wi-Fi enabled plugs on sale, which BGR says is the best price they’ve seen. Of course, you can do so much more than just illumination. Nothing would be better than shouting, “Alexa, please make coffee,” and watching the pot start percolating. According to the tech site, the smart outlets can also set schedules and work with phones through apps.

