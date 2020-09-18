They Gave a Gator Helium, Won Award

In an era of participation trophies and those who rail against them, scientists have won a Nobel (ahem) prize for giving alligator helium and making it shout.

CNN reports the team of researchers from Austria and Japan sought to find out whether a gator’s vocalizations were relative to body size.

Also honored was an experiment discovering that narcissists can be identified through their eyebrows.

A team of scientists who put an alligator in a helium-filled box and made it shout have won an Ig Nobel Prize, a prestigious(ish) award that commemorates the science world's more unorthodox experiments. https://t.co/hTBPHTRuqU — CNN International (@cnni) September 18, 2020

The Peace Prize went to the India and Pakistani governments for literally playing a game of ‘ding-dong ditch.’ The country diplomats would ring a rival’s doorbell in the middle of the night, then run.

First awarded in 1991, the Ig Nobel (Ig-no-bell) awards, satirical parodies of the more notable Nobel prizes, honor achievements which make people laugh… then think.