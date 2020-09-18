Canada Extends Partial US Border Closure

Not that you were likely to travel north for the winter anyway, but Canada has extended its partial closure of the US-Canada border.

Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, tweeted Friday morning, “We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

The move comes as the US continues to lead the country in positive COVID-19 cases.

#BREAKING: The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada has resigned leaving the department in charge of leading country’s response to the coronavirus without a leader.https://t.co/mg1cSZ6iKU — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 18, 2020

Is the US only the coronavirus capital because it has been testing the most? Which countries likely actually have a higher number of cases? Does Canada’s border closing really only hurt Canadians?