Russia says Venus is a “Russian planet”

Days after astronomers say they’ve found a gas that may or may not indicate microbial life on Venus, Russia’s government space agency has boldly laid claim to the planet.

CBS News reports the agency says Venus is a “Russian planet” and will be sending its own mission.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, noting that the Soviet Union is the only country to have landed a spacecraft on the planet described as hell, with 800 degree surface temps, said “We think that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn’t lag behind.”

Rogozin has said that Venus is “more interesting than Mars,” and could help scientists understand climate change on Earth.

