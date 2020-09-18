Driver Found Napping At The Wheel Of Self-Driving Tesla Going 90 MPH

A Canadian man is facing charges for taking a nap behind the wheel of a self-driving Tesla – that speeding down the highway at over 90 miles per hour.

Police spotted the vehicle with “both front seats completely reclined and both occupants appearing to be asleep”. An officer flashed their emergency lights, only for the Tesla to “automatically accelerate” even faster.

The driver, a 20-year-old male, has been charged with dangerous driving.

