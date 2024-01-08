X96 welcomes Third Eye Blind June 25th at Usana Amphitheater! Tickets go on sale January 12th at 10AM at LiveNation.com!

Tune in to RFH all week long starting 1/8 to win your tickets!

<h2>The X96 Newsletter</h2>

<h3>WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!</h3>

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets Third Eye Blind. Between the dates of 1/8-1/12 2024 a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these listeer calls ins and text etnries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.