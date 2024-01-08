Contests

Third Eye Blind

Posted on

X96 welcomes Third Eye Blind June 25th at Usana Amphitheater! Tickets go on sale  January 12th at 10AM at LiveNation.com!

Tune in to RFH all week long starting 1/8 to win your tickets!

 

 

<h2>The X96 Newsletter</h2>

<h3>WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!</h3>

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS 

 

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets Third Eye Blind. Between the dates of 1/8-1/12 2024 a listener call-in will be taken at 8776029696. From these listener call ins or a code will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these listeer calls ins and text etnries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top