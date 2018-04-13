This band covered “ZOMBIE” From The Cranberries, and it’s AMAZING! Check Out BAD WOLVES

On Januray 15th 2018 Dolores O’Riordan Of The Cranberries Was Discovered To Have Died In London.

The cause of death has yet to be released as of this post, but we know she was in London, and she was there to record vocals with a band called “BAD WOLVES”. Bad Wolves were in the process of recording their take on the classic Cranberries track “Zombie”, which O’Riordan was very passionate about helping with. Unfortunately, she never made it to the studio that day, but the band went ahead with their cover, and released a video as a very touching tribute.

Check it out.