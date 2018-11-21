This Chick-fil-A Hack Is Life Changing

We all lead busy lives, so taking a meal on the go is almost a must these days. Thankfully some ingenious Chick-fil-A fans have found a way to make life a bit easier. It turns out that the hole on the side of their chicken nuggets box is perfectly positioned to allow a customer to slide the straw from the beverage cup through, using the drink as a shelf for cleaner snacking.

The company notes that the hole is actually so the employees know what’s in the box, and warns those attempting the hack, “that’s just not what it’s intended for.”

Despite Chick-fil-A’s downplaying of the discovery, the internet is collectively claiming their minds are blown.

Got any good fast food hacks? Come across any secret menu items?