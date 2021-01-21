This Job Will Pay You $30 an Hour to Eat Candy

Is there such a thing as a perfect job? If you are a candy lover, this could be it.
Candy company Candy Funhouse is looking for full-time and part-time workers to eat candy!
You Can Get Paid Around $30 An Hour To Eat Candy And 10 People Will Get The Job https://t.co/WZbG4FgUsx
— Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) January 21, 2021
At $30 an hour, “Candyologists” will help taste-test candy and chocolate for an upcoming line of candy from Candy Funhouse.
The catch, of course, is that the job is in Canada and requires full-timers to be there in person. Part-timers can do their tasting from home.
Would you eat candy as your job? What would your dentist think? What candy company would you like to do taste testing for?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.