This Job Will Pay You $30 an Hour to Eat Candy

Is there such a thing as a perfect job? If you are a candy lover, this could be it.

Candy company Candy Funhouse is looking for full-time and part-time workers to eat candy!

You Can Get Paid Around $30 An Hour To Eat Candy And 10 People Will Get The Job https://t.co/WZbG4FgUsx — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) January 21, 2021



At $30 an hour, “Candyologists” will help taste-test candy and chocolate for an upcoming line of candy from Candy Funhouse.

The catch, of course, is that the job is in Canada and requires full-timers to be there in person. Part-timers can do their tasting from home.

Would you eat candy as your job? What would your dentist think? What candy company would you like to do taste testing for?