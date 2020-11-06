TikToker Shows Off “Fruit By The Football Field”

If you need a break from reality today, this TikToker might have exactly what you need.
@kylelevo shared a video of a gigantic fruit roll-up that stretches the length of a football field.
To make the crazy creation, he combined a whole lotta “Fruit by the Foots”.
@kylelevo
Fruit by the football field #fyp #xyzbca
In the video, he happily explains the math behind his tasty treat and people seemed to instantly fall in love.
One person even suggested he needs his own Super Bowl commercial.
What’s the best thing you’ve seen on TikTok this week?
