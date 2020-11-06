Umm Yes. I’ll Have That.

This might be the tastiest way to kick off the weekend.
Wendy’s is serving up free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits right now.
Wendy’s Offers Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit With Any App Purchase: https://t.co/vn538YAzMn @Wendys #chewboom pic.twitter.com/7dCoiKkpGl
— ChewBoom (@ChewBoom) November 4, 2020
All you have to do is order something on Wendy’s app and they’ll throw in the biscuit sandwich for free.
Keep in mind, the deal is only available during breakfast hours for a limited time.
What’s the best breakfast meal you’ve ever had?
