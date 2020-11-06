Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker announced on the Today Show he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed.

He said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly because 1 in 7 Black men and 1 in 9 men overall will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Al Roker shares on "Today" that he has prostate cancer and will take time off from the show to have surgery https://t.co/FMvHrFsPyO — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 6, 2020

He said the good news is they caught it early.

The bad news is it is a little aggressive.

Al said he hopes to be back on air in 2 weeks.