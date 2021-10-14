Tom Holland says ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is ‘The End of A Franchise’

Tom Holland recently did an interview about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, and the interview got fans speculating if Tom is done with the franchise.

Tom said, “We’ve been making these films for five years now. We’ve had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We’ve been with each other every step of the way.”

He continued, “We’ve done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn’t know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we’re all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I’ve ever had on set. I don’t think I’ve cried like that ever.”

He added, “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say. I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

