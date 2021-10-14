Sony Opens Direct Registration To Buy A PS5 Before Christmas

PlayStation 5 consoles will once again be in short supply this holiday season – but Sony is giving players a chance to buy one straight from the source.
The company is holding a “limited number of consoles” that can be purchased directly from Sony. Players can register for an invitation using their email address and PSN ID.
Registering doesn’t guarantee an invite – But if you’re one of the lucky few, invitation emails will start going out in November.
You can sign up at PlayStation.com.
What gaming-related items are on your holiday wish list?
