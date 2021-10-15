George Takei Shades William Shatner

George Takei had a few choice words for his Star Trek co-star William Shatner following his trip to space.

When the paparazzi asked Takei his opinion on Shatner’s space trek he said, He’s boldly going where other people have gone before.

He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens, continued Takei.

George Takei Says William Shatner Is 'Not the Fittest Specimen' for Space Travel: 'A Guinea Pig' https://t.co/sTGhDdgaIm — People (@people) October 15, 2021

Shatner took the 10-minute trip today on the Jeff Bezos ship Blue Origin today.

How many years will it be before space travel is a normal thing?