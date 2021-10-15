Study: Pandemic has Resulted in More People Smoking, Drinking

Despite a spike in sales of exercise equipment, a new study reveals Americans have actually exercised less since the pandemic began.

In fact, the study – conducted by UCLA researchers – found most Americans consumed more alcohol and smoked more cigarettes over the past 18 months. U.S. alcohol consumption is up by 23 percent, while cigarette smoking has climbed 9 percent, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the amount of exercise dropped by nearly a third, while Americans are spending 60 percent more time sitting at their computers, researchers say. Other countries have seen similar rises during the pandemic, according to the study.

