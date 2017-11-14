Top 10 Puppy Photos From Todd Nuke ‘Em

In just over a year’s time, we’ve added two puppies to my family. The first puppy arrived in August of 2016. He’s a beagle named Ramsey. In August of this year, we adopted a cute little silver lab named Ruby. Am I turning into the crazy dog lady? Possibly. Here are my top 10 puppy photos. (Yes, this is total click-bait.)
We’ll start with Ramsey the beagle.
10. Here he is when we first got him.
9. He’s always been a puppy that really should be a model!
8. I mean, look at that face!
7. Here is how fast he grew in just a few months!
6. And now that he is just over a year old, he still looks like a model. Handsome little guy!
5. And now we look at Ruby the silver lab. She’s 4 months old and is a crazy little girl. Look at those eyes!
4. That face melts my heart every time!
3. She knows how to be adorable!
2. Such a cutie!
1. And she had the best Halloween costume, too!
These little monsters are a lot of fun, and they get along…most of the time.
