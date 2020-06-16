Life

Tortoise Who Saved His Species Retires

Posted on

A 100-year-old tortoise named Diego is retiring – after fathering enough children to save his entire species. Diego is a giant Galapagos tortoise, a species that had dwindled to just 2 males and 12 females when he was taken into captivity.

Now, after 50 years of breeding, there are more than 2,000 tortoises – nearly 40% of whom were fathered by Diego. This month, Diego was returned to his native island of Espanola to live out the rest of his days.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top