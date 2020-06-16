Tortoise Who Saved His Species Retires

A 100-year-old tortoise named Diego is retiring – after fathering enough children to save his entire species. Diego is a giant Galapagos tortoise, a species that had dwindled to just 2 males and 12 females when he was taken into captivity.
Diego, a giant tortoise whose unstoppable libido was credited with saving his species, has finally retired to an uninhabited island off the coast of Ecuador after decades of service in a breeding program. https://t.co/ygijFV3AZ0
— CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2020
Now, after 50 years of breeding, there are more than 2,000 tortoises – nearly 40% of whom were fathered by Diego. This month, Diego was returned to his native island of Espanola to live out the rest of his days.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.