Tortoise Who Saved His Species Retires

A 100-year-old tortoise named Diego is retiring – after fathering enough children to save his entire species. Diego is a giant Galapagos tortoise, a species that had dwindled to just 2 males and 12 females when he was taken into captivity.

Now, after 50 years of breeding, there are more than 2,000 tortoises – nearly 40% of whom were fathered by Diego. This month, Diego was returned to his native island of Espanola to live out the rest of his days.