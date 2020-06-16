Rare LeBron Rookie Card Expected To Auction For $1 Million

A rare LeBron James rookie card is expected to fetch over $1 million when it goes up for auction next week. The 2003-04 Upper Deck card includes not only LeBron’s signature but a piece of a game-worn jersey and is one of just 23 in existence.

Ultra-Rare LeBron James Card Hits Auction Block, Expected To Sell For $1 MILLION https://t.co/Zpo91CmyRv — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2020

Last month, a Mike Trout rookie card sold for a whopping $922,500, and this card is expected to surpass that total. Bidding is set to begin on June 22nd.