Rare LeBron Rookie Card Expected To Auction For $1 Million

A rare LeBron James rookie card is expected to fetch over $1 million when it goes up for auction next week. The 2003-04 Upper Deck card includes not only LeBron’s signature but a piece of a game-worn jersey and is one of just 23 in existence.
Last month, a Mike Trout rookie card sold for a whopping $922,500, and this card is expected to surpass that total. Bidding is set to begin on June 22nd.
