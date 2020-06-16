Life

Disney Wants ‘Game Of Thrones’-Style Star Wars Universe

Posted on

Disney is drawing inspiration from Game Of Thrones while planning out the future of Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Obi-Wan series.
According to reports, they plan to tie the shows together with one epic storyline – comparing it to “if each (Game Of Thrones) family had their own show with a central storyline that spills over into the others.” The second season of The Mandalorian is set to hit Disney+ in October.

Comments
