Disney Wants ‘Game Of Thrones’-Style Star Wars Universe

Disney is drawing inspiration from Game Of Thrones while planning out the future of Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Obi-Wan series.

According to reports, they plan to tie the shows together with one epic storyline – comparing it to “if each (Game Of Thrones) family had their own show with a central storyline that spills over into the others.” The second season of The Mandalorian is set to hit Disney+ in October.

Disney Reportedly Planning Star Wars TV Universe Inspired By Game Of Thrones – We Got This Covered https://t.co/tB5dQEH0gy — Game of Thrones (@GameofThrones24) June 16, 2020