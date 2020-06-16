Jim Gaffigan Amazon Special Due Next Month

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will be dropping his second Amazon special next month. The special follows Gaffigan’s The Pale Tourist tour, where he would travel to different countries and perform all-new material about his experiences at every stop.

The two-part Pale Tourist special was filmed in Ontario, Canada, and Barcelona, Spain. It will be out on July 24th on Amazon Prime.

Jim Gaffigan Sets His Second Amazon Comedy Special https://t.co/xlfFVbaRo9 pic.twitter.com/OQi8YqcRv0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 16, 2020