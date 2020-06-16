Life

New Tesla Can Go 400 Miles On A Single Charge

Elon Musk says Tesla has broken a new barrier for electric vehicles. The new Model S Long Range Plus has an EPA-rated range of 402 miles on a single charge, the first electric vehicle to reach the 400-mile mark. That’s a 20 percent increase over last year’s Model S 100D, using the same battery pack – a change Musk attributes to more aerodynamic wheels, a lighter design, and updated brakes.

