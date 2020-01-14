Life

Toyota Recalls 700K Vehicles over Faulty Fuel Pump

Posted on

Toyota has announced another recall, this time on nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. over faulty fuel pumps. The recall covers a multitude of different 2018 and 2019 Lexus vehicles and 2018 and 2019 Toyotas like the 4Runner, Sequoia and more. Vehicles owners will get a recall letter in March to fix the faulty fuel pumps, which Toyota says can cause crashes.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top