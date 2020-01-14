Toyota Recalls 700K Vehicles over Faulty Fuel Pump

Toyota has announced another recall, this time on nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. over faulty fuel pumps. The recall covers a multitude of different 2018 and 2019 Lexus vehicles and 2018 and 2019 Toyotas like the 4Runner, Sequoia and more. Vehicles owners will get a recall letter in March to fix the faulty fuel pumps, which Toyota says can cause crashes.

Toyota is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash. https://t.co/XCeiDeptQr — David Faver (@urautoadvisor) January 14, 2020